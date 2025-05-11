Man charged, accused of killing stepbrother during argument in north Harris Co., sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A night meant to celebrate mom is now the center of a murder investigation after authorities said a man killed his stepbrother in north Harris County.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Saturday's scene unfolded at about 7:30 p.m. in the 700 block of N. Vista Drive, when deputies responded to a service call at the home.

Once at the scene, deputies found 32-year-old Eduardo Alfaro Jr with multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities said Alfaro had arrived at the home to take his mother out for Mother's Day when he found his stepbrother, Charles Storey, on a possible drinking binge. A fight between the two men started in front of their mother, and Storey allegedly shot his brother to death, according to the sheriff.

Storey was arrested and has been charged with murder in Alfaro's death.

