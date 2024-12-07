Suspect charged after critically injuring 80-year-old man in N. Harris Co. parking lot, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect has been arrested after being accused of injuring an 80-year-old man in a grocery store parking lot in north Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Anthony Boyce, 57, is charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury for the incident that happened on Friday in the 1400 block of FM-1960 West. Boyce was booked into the Harris County Jail.

Deputies identify the victim as 80-year-old Earl Hollins, who remains in critical condition.

Court documents reveal that Boyce struck Hollins during an argument about a parking spot.

Authorities say the motive is not believed to be a robbery.

According to Gonzalez, the two men were acquainted before the incident took place.

