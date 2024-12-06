Victim in his 80s hospitalized after suffering head injury during robbery attempt, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man in his 80s is in critical condition after suffering a severe head injury during a robbery attempt in north Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Deputies responded to a call at about 12:57 p.m. in a grocery store parking lot in the 1400 block of FM-1960 West.

Gonzalez said the man was possibly 80 years old and was taken into a hospital.

Authorities say the suspect fled the scene.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the suspect is described as a Black male wearing a white shirt and blue pants. Officials say that he was seen driving a maroon Ford F-150 truck.

An investigation is ongoing.