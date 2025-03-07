SWAT scene unfolding around Magnolia-area home with barricaded suspect, MCSO says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Law enforcement officers are responding to a Magnolia-area home with a barricaded suspect Friday afternoon.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the suspect is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

SWAT members with MCSO are responding to the home in the 900 block of Westwood North Drive. Authorities are urging residents to avoid the area.

SkyEye flew over the active scene, where deputies could be seen surrounding the home with heavy equipment.

ABC13 has a crew headed to the scene to find out more information.

