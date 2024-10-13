HPD investigating woman's death in southwest Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman's death is under investigation after authorities said she was found dead outside an apartment in southwest Houston on Saturday.

According to the Houston Police Department, the SWAT team responded to the shooting call at around 2:30 p.m. on Braesvalley Drive.

Officials say the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

An investigation is ongoing, and it is unclear what led to the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing, and it is unclear what led to the shooting.