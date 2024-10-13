WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

HPD investigating woman's death in southwest Houston apartment complex

KTRK logo
Sunday, October 13, 2024 2:05AM
Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman's death is under investigation after authorities said she was found dead outside an apartment in southwest Houston on Saturday.

According to the Houston Police Department, the SWAT team responded to the shooting call at around 2:30 p.m. on Braesvalley Drive.

Officials say the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

An investigation is ongoing, and it is unclear what led to the shooting.

Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story. Watch ABC13 newscasts throughout the evening for live updates.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW