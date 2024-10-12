Man charged with capital murder in pregnant wife's death first reported as suicide in Heights: DOCS

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman found unresponsive in her Greater Heights area home on Monday left officers puzzled. Now, officials have charged her husband with capital murder, according to court records.

A capital murder charge has been filed against 38-year-old Lee Mongerson Gilley, 38, after his wife, Christa Gilley, was found unresponsive in their home late Monday evening.

The Houston Police Department responded to a call Monday around 11:30 p.m. at the couple's Greater Heights home on Allston St. near West 9th St.

Court documents stated an adult family member, now identified as Lee, called 911 and said he found his wife unresponsive in bed and tried to perform CPR. Initially, Lee said that it was a suicide attempt from an overdose.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, but doctors determined the trauma to her face and body she suffered was inconsistent. Christa reportedly had bruising and apparent trauma to her face.

According to the documents, both the doctor and medical examiner declared the injuries were consistent with strangulation. Gilley's wife was nine weeks pregnant at the time of her death, which was ruled as a homicide.

Lee later admitted to investigators that the victim wasn't suicidal or a drug user. It was also revealed that there were two children inside the home at the time.

On Friday, Oct. 11, officials arrested Lee without incident and booked him into the Harris County Jail, police said. The next day, he made his first probable cause court appearance, where his charges were listed.

Lee spoke in court, where he admitted that he and Christa argued that night before she went to bed and found her three hours later, court documents said.

Gilley also asked the hearing officer if he would receive a bond; however, it was not granted. The hearing officer said Gilley will remain in custody in Harris County.

His next court appearance is Monday.

