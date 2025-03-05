Remembering Congressman Sylvester Turner: Community leaders react to former mayor's passing

Sylvester Turner, the former mayor of Houston who won the 2024 election to fill the seat of late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee in District 18, has died.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Federal and local politicians are mourning the death of Sylvester Turner, the former mayor of Houston who won the election last November to fill the seat of late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee in District 18.

According to his family, Turner was taken to the hospital Tuesday night and later released while in Washington D.C. At 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, he died at home from enduring health complications, the statement read.

"It is with inexpressible sadness that we, the family of Congressman Sylvester Turner, representative for the 18th congressional district of Texas, acknowledge his unexpected passing," his family said in a statement. "The Turner family is requesting fervent prayers from all who knew and loved him. We also request the public's respect for our family's privacy as we process this difficult reality. Official communication will come from his staff at the appropriate time. Congressman Turner was the consummate public servant. But to us, he was our beloved father, grandfather, sibling, and relative. Thank you for your prayers."

Whitmire opened Wednesday's council meeting, which paused for an hour of reflection, with remarks about Turner's death. Flags were lowered to half-staff.

"A remarkable public servant who impacted millions of people. He rose from poverty but never forgot where he came from. It is a terrible loss for the city and a personal loss for me. I ask Houstonians to celebrate his life," said current Houston Mayor John Whitmire, who recently attended church with Turner.

Turner had posted on X as recently as Tuesday night during President Donald Trump's Joint Address to Congress.

"Meet Angela Hernandez, my guest tonight at the Joint Address to Congress. She's from the 18th district in Houston, Texas, and came to advocate for Medicaid services that are vital for her two-year-old daughter, Baislee, who has a rare genetic disorder. Medicaid covered the $23,000 medical bed that the family could not afford," he wrote.

Turner served two terms as mayor of the City of Houston after being elected in 2016.

His tenure ended last January. Ten months later, he ran to fill the seat once held by longtime Congresswoman Jackson Lee, who died of pancreatic cancer in July 2024.

"Sylvester loved Houston. He's a UH alum. He loved Houston. I think it's even more sad for the people who do know and don't know, he would rep it wherever he'd go," Odus Evbagharu with the Harris County Democratic Party told ABC13.

Evbagharu considered Turner a mentor and noted the late Congressman's pride for the area he grew up in, Acres Homes.

The announcement of Turner's death comes just days after he made public appearances. He was seen at the annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Parade last Saturday.

As mayor, Turner was a constant force at city events, including the Fourth of July celebration Shell Freedom Over Texas, the Chevron Houston Marathon and annual holiday lighting.

Lawmakers, longtime colleagues, and city leaders expressed their shock and condolences Wednesday.

"My sincere condolences to Ashley and the Turner family. Houston mourns the loss of our servant leader, proud native son, dedicated father, and dear friend. Thank you, Sylvester Turner for all you gave of yourself to serve Houston, Texas, and this nation. We the People are all better off because you chose to dedicate yourself to a life of public service. You also advanced the continuous struggle to make this nation as good as its promise of freedom and justice for all," Harris County Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis said.

"The House Democratic Caucus family is shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of Congressman Sylvester Turner. Though he was newly elected to the Congress, Rep. Turner had a long and distinguished career in public service and spent decades fighting for the people of Houston.

A graduate of Harvard Law School, Congressman Turner was an accomplished attorney, going on to open a law firm that remains a mainstay in the community. For 27 years, Sylvester served in the Texas House of Representatives where he fought for Houstonians on the pivotal Appropriations Committee and served as Speaker Pro Tem for three terms. For eight years, Sylvester boldly led the city of Houston as its 62nd Mayor, while serving as a leader within the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the African American Mayors Association.

As the Representative for the 18th Congressional District in Texas, Sylvester followed in the hallowed footsteps of trailblazers like the great Barbara Jordan and our late sister, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. We all stand on the shoulders of these incredible giants and join Texans in mourning the tremendous loss of another iconic leader. Like those before him, Rep. Turner was a fighter until the end - he was present yesterday evening to ensure that the voice of one of his constituents, who relies on Medicaid, was heard. In what would be his final message to his beloved constituents last night he reminded us 'don't mess with Medicaid.'

The entire House Democratic Caucus family is praying for the Turner family and staff, as well as the City of Houston. May he forever rest in power," Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries wrote.

"The Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association extends its condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of U.S. Representative and former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. While our union had a deeply contentious relationship with him, and his decisions had a profound impact on Houston firefighters, we also recognize his decades of service to the city and the country. We offer our sympathies to those mourning his loss," said Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association President Patrick M. "Marty" Lancton.

"His unwavering commitment to public service and dedication to improving the lives of Houstonians will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time," the Houston Police Officers' Union said in a post on X.

In recent years, Turner has faced health challenges.

He revealed at the State of the City address in 2022 that he had been diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a bone cancer the doctors found in his jaw.

On Wednesday, councilmembers remembered Turner.

Councilmember Edward Pollard called him a "giant of a man," and he shared that Turner helped pay for his law school preparatory classes.

"He was a public official until his final breath, and he went out on his own terms," Pollard added of Turner.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said in a statement that he's "saddened" to hear of Turner's sudden passing.

"He served his community faithfully, not only as a member of Congress but as a former state legislator and a mayor of Houston. Our prayers are with his family and constituents as they mourn his loss," Johnson posted on X.

Gov. Greg Abbott said Turner was a man of character.

"Cecilia and I are saddened to hear of the passing of Congressman Sylvester Turner. Congressman Turner was a man of character who served his fellow Texans for more than 36 years. From his time as State Representative, to Mayor of Houston, and finally representing Texas' 18th Congressional District, Congressman Turner leaves behind a legacy of service to our great state. Congressman Turner will be missed, and our prayers go out to his family and loved ones during this time of grief," Abbott said.

Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa issued the following statement:

"Sylvester Turner was Houston through and through. He was a fighter whose unwavering advocacy guided decades of service to the great state of Texas. As a student, Sylvester lived through integration and became his school district's first Black valedictorian and student body president. The public servant he'd become stayed true to the values of fortitude and perseverance that guided him then. He was the kind of Texan who worked hard, lived out courage in the face of adversity, and believed that the ties that bind us will always be stronger than the forces that divide us. He was a fighter for the vulnerable and always a champion for Houston. Today we honor Congressman Turner's legacy and the advocacy that he embodied each day. May he rest in peace."

Texas Democratic Party Treasurer Odus E. Evbagharu issued the following statement:

"It is with a heavy heart that I reflect on the passing of my dear friend and a mentor, Congressman Sylvester Turner. Sylvester embodied the spirit of Houston - resilient, compassionate, and unwavering in the face of challenges like Hurricane Harvey and the COVID-19 pandemic. As both a leader and a symbol of our city's strength, he guided Houston through some of its darkest hours with unmatched determination. His legacy will forever be etched in the fabric of our community. In times of great adversity, Congressman Turner leaned on faith, reminding us all of the power of resilience. As it says in Isaiah 40:31, 'But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.' Sylvester's strength and commitment to Houston were a true testament to this verse. He will be missed by many. Rest in power, thy good and faithful servant."

The Houston Texans also shared their condolences, saying, "His dedication to our city and imprint on our community will always be remembered."

Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia said," The loss of Sylvester Turner leaves an incredible hole in my heart. Despite previously having been opponents, Mayor Turner and I put bygones aside and developed a tremendous partnership between the City of Houston and Harris County that remains today. He gave his life to working for the people of Houston, from his decades in the Texas House to his two terms as Mayor and finally as a Congressman. I'm thankful to Mayor/Representative Turner for his many years of public service. Houston is a better home to all of us because of his many years of dedication to serving the people. My heart, thoughts, and prayers go out to his family and all those who loved him."

Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia expressed her devastation on her friend and colleague's death.

Garcia released the following statement:

"I am devastated to hear of the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Congressman Sylvester Turner. He was a trailblazer, a dedicated public servant, and a true champion for the people of Houston. He was a native son of Houston, born and raised in Acres Home in the same year as the Brown vs. Board of Education decision, to a soft-spoken father and a mother who picked cotton. He never forgot where he came from, which fueled his commitment to change the world. I saw this firsthand from the moment I met him in the 1980s and supported him throughout his political career. For 27 years, my friend was a fixture in the Texas House of Representatives, a man of strong moral character who always led by example. While serving together in the Texas Legislature, I witnessed how he worked relentlessly to deliver for his constituents. As Mayor of Houston, he channeled a fearlessness and grit that allowed him to guide our city through an unprecedented seven federally declared natural disasters, including Hurricane Harvey and the COVID-19 pandemic. He leaves a lasting legacy of uplifting neighborhoods that were often overlooked. We are all better for his work to create a fairer, more equitable Houston. When he decided to bring his service to Washington, he brought with him the hopes and needs of the historic 18th Congressional District of Texas. He was my partner in good trouble, always ready to fight fiercely for those who needed him the most. My heart is with his family and all who knew and loved him. Houston has lost a giant, but his impact will never fade. If there is one thing he loved more than the City of Houston, it was his daughter Ashley and his grandson Jamison. God has gained a good man in his kingdom, from Acres Home to the Promised Land. Rest in peace, my dear friend."

Judge Lina Hidalgo said, "Our community has lost an irreplaceable leader. I am devastated and shocked by the passing of Congressman Sylvester Turner, who was my governing partner and friend. We often talked about how wonderful it was that a kid from Acres Homes and an immigrant kid could become the mayor and the county executive of communities as large as Houston and Harris County. Mayor Turner and I faced some of the biggest challenges together, from the 2019 ITC fire to Winter Storm Uri. Most significantly, we navigated the COVID-19 pandemic together. We mourned the passing of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee together, and we also enjoyed rodeos and celebrated Astros wins together. I loved him and I appreciated him. On behalf of Harris County, I offer my condolences to his family and friends, all those he represented throughout his career, and the residents of the 18th Congressional District."

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity shared their condolences on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Houston Fire Department Chief Samuel Peña shared some photos of him and Turner on social media, saying he's saddened by the passing of his friend and former boss.

The University of Houston President Renu Khator said, "I am deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Sylvester Turner. He was a natural-born leader, humble servant and proud UH alum, who made a profound impact on our University, city and state. Most significantly, he never forgot his humble beginnings and used his platform to uplift and encourage young people to chase their dreams. He was a role model for our students, showing that no matter your zip code, race or income bracket, you can reach the highest heights. He will be sorely missed."

Turner, who was born and raised in Houston, earned his bachelor's degree in political science at UH in 1977. After graduating from Harvard Law School, Turner returned to Houston where he started his own law firm and occasionally lectured for the UH Law Center's continuing legal education programs.

During a memorable commencement speech in 2018, Turner reminded CLASS graduates of the resilience and determination that define Cougar Pride.

"The road will not always be easy, sometimes it will be highly challenging. But Cougar Pride don't turn back," he said. "Live your life in such a way that when all is said and done, be able to say you have no regrets. Go Coogs - make your history as only you can."

Turner's family said information regarding services will be forthcoming.

