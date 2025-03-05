Sylvester Turner, former Houston mayor and Congressman for District 18, dead at 70

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sylvester Turner, the former mayor of Houston who won election last November to fill late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee's seat in District 18, has died, ABC13 learned Wednesday morning. He was 70.

"A remarkable public servant who impacted millions of people. He rose from poverty, but never forgot where he came from. It is a terrible loss for the city and a personal loss for me. I ask Houstonians to celebrate his life," said current Houston Mayor John Whitmire at the start of Wednesday's council meeting, which paused for an hour of reflection.

Flags were lowered to half staff.

The city said on X, formerly Twitter, that Turner and Whitmire were recently together at a church service.

"His unwavering commitment to public service and dedication to improving the lives of Houstonians will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time," the Houston Police Officers' Union said in a post.

Turner served two terms as mayor of the City of Houston after being elected in 2016.

His tenure ended last January. Ten months later, he ran to fill the seat once held by longtime Congresswoman Jackson Lee, who died of pancreatic cancer in July 2024.

"Sylvester loved Houston. He's a UH alum. He loved Houston. I think it's even more sad for the people who do know and don't know, he would rep it wherever he'd go," Odus Evbagharu with the Harris County Democratic Party told ABC13.

Evbagharu considered Turner a mentor and noted the late Congressman's pride for the area he grew up in, Acres Homes.

The announcement of Turner's death comes just days after he made public appearances. He was seen at the annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Parade last Saturday.

He also posted on X as recently as Tuesday night during President Donald Trump's Joint Address to Congress.

"Meet Angela Hernandez, my guest tonight at the Joint Address to Congress. She's from the 18th district in Houston, Texas, and came to advocate for Medicaid services that are vital for her two-year-old daughter, Baislee, who has a rare genetic disorder. Medicaid covered the $23,000 medical bed that the family could not afford," he wrote.

As mayor, Turner was a constant force at city events, including the annual Fourth of July celebration Shell Freedom Over Texas, the Chevron Houston Marathon and annual holiday lighting.

Lawmakers and longtime colleagues expressed their shock and condolences Wednesday.

"My sincere condolences to Ashley and the Turner family. Houston mourns the loss of our servant leader, proud native son, dedicated father and dear friend. Thank you, Sylvester Turner for all you gave of yourself to serve Houston, Texas, and this nation. We the People are all better off because you chose to dedicate yourself to a life of public service. You also advanced the continuous struggle to make this nation as good as its promise of freedom and justice for all," Harris County Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis said.

"The House Democratic Caucus family is shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of Congressman Sylvester Turner. Though he was newly elected to the Congress, Rep. Turner had a long and distinguished career in public service and spent decades fighting for the people of Houston.

A graduate of Harvard Law School, Congressman Turner was an accomplished attorney, going on to open a law firm that remains a mainstay in the community. For 27 years, Sylvester served in the Texas House of Representatives where he fought for Houstonians on the pivotal Appropriations Committee and served as Speaker Pro Tem for three terms. For eight years, Sylvester boldly led the city of Houston as its 62nd Mayor, while serving as a leader within the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the African American Mayors Association.

As the Representative for the 18th Congressional District in Texas, Sylvester followed in the hallowed footsteps of trailblazers like the great Barbara Jordan and our late sister, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. We all stand on the shoulders of these incredible giants and join Texans in mourning the tremendous loss of another iconic leader. Like those before him, Rep. Turner was a fighter until the end - he was present yesterday evening to ensure that the voice of one of his constituents, who relies on Medicaid, was heard. In what would be his final message to his beloved constituents last night he reminded us 'don't mess with Medicaid.'

The entire House Democratic Caucus family is praying for the Turner family and staff, as well as the City of Houston. May he forever rest in power," Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries wrote.

"The Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association extends its condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of U.S. Representative and former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. While our union had a deeply contentious relationship with him, and his decisions had a profound impact on Houston firefighters, we also recognize his decades of service to the city and the country. We offer our sympathies to those mourning his loss," said Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association President Patrick M. "Marty" Lancton.

In recent years, Turner faced health challenges.

He revealed at the State of the City address in 2022 that he had been diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a bone cancer the doctors found in his jaw.

On Wednesday, councilmembers shared condolences to Turner's family, including his daughter Ashley.

He was a "giant of a man," said Councilmember Edward Pollard, who shared that Turner helped pay for his law school preparatory classes.

"He was a public official until his final breath, and he went out on his own terms," Pollard added of Turner.

A cause of death wasn't immediately known.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.