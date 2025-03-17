Harris Co. Attorney Christian Menefee declares to run for late Congressman Sylvester Turner's seat

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee has declared his intent to run for the vacant Congressional seat of late U.S. Rep. and former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

The video above is from a previous story with Menefee after he was elected five years ago.

Menefee is planning to run for District 18, the same seat that was held by late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

District 18 includes parts of Harris County, Atascocita, Humble, and Jacinto City.

Menefee filed a statement of candidacy on Saturday, according to a Federal Election Commission form.

Turner would have filled the seat until 2026.

He died on March 5 in Washington, D.C., hours after attending President Donald Trump's address to Congress on March 4.

Turner went to the hospital and was released that evening. He died at home the following morning "from enduring health complications," his family said.

Turner's memorial service was held over the weekend at The Church Without Walls, where he was a member for over 35 years.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has not yet called for a special election, but it will likely be held in May or November.

In 2020, Menefee became the youngest person and first African American to be elected Harris County Attorney.

Some of his biggest wins were against Volkswagen for emissions deception and JUUL, the electric cigarette maker for marketing to kids.

He's also been a long-time advocate of combating cancer-causing pollution.

