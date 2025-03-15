Funeral services underway for former mayor, U.S. Congressman Sylvester Turner

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Funeral services are underway for former Houston mayor Sylvester Turner, who died at the age of 70 in Washington, D.C.

Stream services for U.S. Congressman Sylvester Turner in the video player above.

Turner, who was the 62nd Mayor of Houston had been diagnosed with bone cancer in 2022 but had said he was cancer-free.

According to Turner's family, he went to the hospital after President Donald Trump's address to Congress and was released.

He died at home the following morning "from enduring health complications," his family said.

Flags at Houston's City Hall were at half-staff in Turner's honor.

Turner served as mayor of Houston for eight years and was elected in November to represent the 18th district, a seat held by longtime Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, who died in July from pancreatic cancer.

A graduate of Harvard Law School, Congressman Turner was an accomplished attorney, going on to open a law firm that remains a mainstay in the community.

For 27 years, Sylvester served in the Texas House of Representatives where he fought for Houstonians on the pivotal Appropriations Committee and served as Speaker Pro Tem for three terms. For eight years, Sylvester boldly led the city of Houston while serving as a leader within the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the African American Mayors Association.

He often mentioned how proud he was to have grown up in Acres Homes.

Turner's body was brought back to his hometown of Houston, where he lay in state at the rotunda of the City Hall.