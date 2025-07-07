Law enforcement investigate 2 separate weekend deadly parking lot takeovers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in jail on Monday evening, and others are wanted after two Sunday morning parking lot takeovers turned deadly.

The first happened early Sunday morning in the parking lot of an industrial complex near North Loop East and Liberty Road. The suspect in that incident, 22-year-old Chaizon Young, appeared before a judge on Sunday. Police accused him of running someone over with his car during an illegal parking lot takeover and then taking off.

SEE PREVIOUS STORY: Man killed during hit-and-run at car meet in northeast Houston, police say

In surveillance video, you see a large crowd gather in an industrial business parking lot on North Loop East on Houston's northeast side. A red Dodge Charger, allegedly driven by Young, is seen doing donuts as people run back and forth through the car's path. At one point you see a person get hit, fall to the ground, and get back up. A short while later the car starts spinning again and it appears the same person trips, falls, and goes under the car. The judge recounted the length bystanders went to to free the victim, 23-year-old Oscar Garcia.

"The one witness specifically had to utilize a vehicle jack to raise the vehicle to get the complaining witness from under the vehicle," the judge said.

Houston Police Department investigators said that once Garcia was free, Young drove away. He was arrested the same day at a home in the Atascocita area and is charged with failure to stop and render aid in an accident involving death.

HPD said their traffic enforcement team is helping in the investigation, which helps enforce traffic laws and deter the meet ups. HPD said the area is not a known hot spot for meetups.

Meanwhile, in north Harris County, the sheriff's office is investigating a different parking lot takeover. The first call came early Sunday for a group of 75 to 100 people shooting off fireworks and doing donuts in the parking lot of a Circle K gas station on FM 1960. Investigators said several people opened fire before driving away from the scene. A 19-year-old man died, his identity is not released publicly, and the gunmen are still wanted.

"With that many people in the parking lot and several shooters, anyone could have gotten hit," HCSP Sergeant Greg Pinkins said.

A nearby business owner told ABC13 they've been in business since 2017 and have never heard of a violent incident like this happening so close to them.

The sheriff's department is asking anyone with information to contact them.

