Lantrip Elementary School principal latest in ongoing HISD leadership changes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's the latest in a string of leadership changes at Houston Independent School District: Lantrip Elementary School principal Valiza Castro is on administrative leave as of Monday, and parents were not told why.

"This just makes absolutely no sense to us," Lantrip parent Jannic Palmer said.

Lantrip parents said they felt secure after the takeover. Rated an A school by the district, they weren't going to convert to the district's New Education System (NES), and parents had a hand in picking Castro as their new principal for this school year.

"I have been so impressed by her. She had met with families, she has worked closely with or students, she has made an big impact, a very positive impact on our school," Palmer said.

But three months into the school year, that security has been stripped away. On Monday, a letter went out to parents stating that Castro was on administrative leave but did not give a reason why.

"We don't know why she was put on administrative leave. As far as we could see, she was doing an amazing job," Lantrip parent Karen Cervantes said.

Our reporting partners, the Houston Chronicle, have tracked more than 150 principal turnovers since Mike Miles took control of the district until June of this year. Just in the last couple of weeks, there's been even more change since then at schools like Harvard, Memorial Elementary, and Pershing Middle. The 156 principal changes took place at 141 of the 274 schools in the district.

Parents said they don't expect the Texas Education Agency to end the takeover, but they wonder if it's time for them to find a new leader for the district.

"Their first priority is not our children. So we, as parents, are demanding that Mike Miles be removed, as well as the state-appointed school board," Palmer said.

ABC13 reached out to the TEA and HISD for a statement. While the TEA did not reply, HISD sent over the letter that was shared with parents.

