Sudden leadership changes at HISD schools leave some parents concerned

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Parents told ABC13 that their families were blindsided by sudden and sweeping leadership changes at HISD schools on Friday.

"I can't think of a good reason for it," Harvard Elementary parent Quynhthy Bui said.

"It says to me that Mike Miles doesn't have the best of intentions for our kids," Harvard parent Leah Kiefer said.

Harvard Elementary already knew their principal might be out. Several weeks ago, the district announced the principal was being investigated for something the district wouldn't give details on. In a letter overnight, families learned the investigation was wrapped and the Harvard Elementary principal was recommended for termination. The letter still didn't say what the investigation was about, and that's a big reason why these families are so distrustful. New principal Sharon Pe Benito was announced and could be seen outside Harvard on Friday. Also in the Harvard letter was the news that their assistant principal was being reassigned and the assistant principal at Memorial Elementary was coming to Harvard.

Meanwhile, a letter was sent to Pershing Middle parents informing them they were on to their third principal of the year and that four assistant principals were reassigned to other HISD schools.

ABC13 talked to families, who said they are suspicious of how closely this has happened to the bond proposal failing with voters. They also said this is another example of the district doing whatever it wants with no community input.

"Why are they going moved? Why are we being told here? The new leadership, no input from you whatsoever. No heads up. But trust us, this will be best for your community," Bui said.

ABC13 reached out to the district for a full list of leadership changes but they would not tell us. Instead, the district sent a statement where they told ABC13 they would like to include the community, but they have the ability to make the decision on their own and decided to do so to minimize student impact.

Families aren't so convinced with that line of thinking.

"No, how is it less destabilizing?" Bui asked.

The district statement does say they are focused on creating leadership that meets their standard. They did not say what was wrong with any of the leadership they changed.

