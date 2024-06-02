WATCH LIVE

Man struck, killed by driver after exiting vehicle during altercation in Atascocita, sheriff says

Sunday, June 2, 2024
ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle on Sunday morning, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said Precinct 4 deputies responded to the scene at the 16700 block of West Lake Houston Parkway.

Authorities say the man seems to have gotten into an altercation with another driver before exiting his vehicle. The man was killed when the driver struck him with his car.

Investigators were also sent to the scene, according to HCSO.

It is still unclear what charges the driver could face.

