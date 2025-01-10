Kohl's closing dozens of locations, including one store in Texas

Kohl's has announced the closure of more than two dozen stores across the U.S., including one in Texas.

The department store chain said Thursday the 27 underperforming stores will be closed by April.

The announcement comes as the Wisconsin-based chain has posted 11 consecutive quarters of sales declines and faces new leadership.

Michaels CEO and retail veteran Ashley Buchanan will take over the chain's top job, effective Wednesday, succeeding Tom Kingsbury, who will stay as an adviser to the new CEO and retain his position on Kohl's board until his retirement this May.

Kingsbury served as Kohl's interim CEO in December 2022 and was named its permanent leader in February 2023.

Kohl's declined to disclose the number of employees affected. It said workers have been informed and have been offered a "competitive severance package" or the chance to apply to other open roles at Kohl's.

"As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary actions to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams," Kingsbury said in a statement.

On Thursday, Macy's disclosed the locations of 66 stores that it will be closing early this year, including one at the Almeda Mall in southeast Houston. The majority of these stores will close during the company's first fiscal quarter of this year, Macy's said.

Kohl's has more than 1,150 locations.

Full list of Kohl's store closures:

Alabama

-Spanish Fort - 21000 Town Center Ave.

Arkansas

-Little Rock West - 13909 Chenal Pkwy.

California

-Balboa (San Diego) - 5505 Balboa Ave.

-Encinitas - 134 N El Camino Real

-Fremont - 43782 Christy St.

-Mountain View - 350 Showers Dr.

-Napa - 1116 1st St.

-Pleasanton - 4525 Rosewood Dr.

-Point West (Sacramento) - 1896 Arden Way

-San Rafael - 5010 Northgate Dr.

-San Luis Obispo - 205 Madonna Rd.

-Westchester - 8739 S Sepulveda Blvd.

Colorado

-Arapahoe Crossing (Aurora) - 6584 S Parker Rd.

Georgia

-Duluth - 2050 W Liddell Rd.

Idaho

-Boise - 400 N Milwaukee St.

Illinois

-Plainfield - 11860 S Route 59

-Spring Hill (West Dundee) - 3000 Spring Hill Ring Rd.

Massachusetts

-Stoughton - 501 Technology Center Dr.

New Jersey

-East Windsor - 72 Princeton Hightstown Rd.

Ohio

-Blue Ash - 4150 Hunt Rd.

-Forest Park (Cincinnati) - 100 Cincinnati Mills Dr.

Oregon

-Portland Gateway - 10010 NE Halsey St.

Pennsylvania

-Pottstown - 351 W Schuylkill Rd.

Texas

-North Dallas - 18224 Preston Rd.

Utah

-Riverton - 13319 S 3600 W Ste 13LOT

Virginia

-Herndon - 2100 Centreville Rd.

-Williamsburg - 100 Gristmill Plz

