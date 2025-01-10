Macy's at Almeda Mall among 66 underperforming stores closing nationwide, company says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Macy's store in the Houston area is among the dozens that will close nationwide as part of the company's strategy to maintain profitability going forward, according to a statement released Thursday.
The location at Almeda Mall is one of the six Texas locations closing. Sixty-six underperforming stores are shutting down.
The remaining Texas closures are:
Clearance sales at the closing locations have started and will run for approximately eight to 12 weeks, the Macy's website said.
For Macy's Backstage stores and Macy's Furniture Galleries, clearance sales will begin in February and run for approximately six weeks.
If you purchase merchandise from a closing Macy's story on or after Jan. 13, 2025, it can't be exchanged or returned.
Merchandise purchased prior to the Jan. 13 date can be returned per the standard store policy through Feb. 11, 2025.
For more details on the store policy and the full list of closing locations, visit Macy's online.