24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Macy's at Almeda Mall among 66 underperforming stores closing nationwide, company says

KTRK logo
Friday, January 10, 2025 8:43PM
ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Macy's store in the Houston area is among the dozens that will close nationwide as part of the company's strategy to maintain profitability going forward, according to a statement released Thursday.

The location at Almeda Mall is one of the six Texas locations closing. Sixty-six underperforming stores are shutting down.

The remaining Texas closures are:

  • Fairview in Fairview, Texas
  • Shops at Willow Bend in Plano, Texas
  • Southlake Town Square in Southlake, Texas
  • West Bend in Fort Worth, Texas
  • Highlands of Flower Mound in Flower Mound, Texas

Clearance sales at the closing locations have started and will run for approximately eight to 12 weeks, the Macy's website said.

For Macy's Backstage stores and Macy's Furniture Galleries, clearance sales will begin in February and run for approximately six weeks.

If you purchase merchandise from a closing Macy's story on or after Jan. 13, 2025, it can't be exchanged or returned.

Merchandise purchased prior to the Jan. 13 date can be returned per the standard store policy through Feb. 11, 2025.

For more details on the store policy and the full list of closing locations, visit Macy's online.

Copyright © 2025 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW