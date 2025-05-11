Houston family left baffled as no suspect turns up 6 weeks after loved one killed in hit-and-run

Joseph Guillen was hit 6 weeks ago, and his family is urging the person responsible to come forward.

Joseph Guillen was hit 6 weeks ago, and his family is urging the person responsible to come forward.

Joseph Guillen was hit 6 weeks ago, and his family is urging the person responsible to come forward.

Joseph Guillen was hit 6 weeks ago, and his family is urging the person responsible to come forward.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the hit-and-run death of a Houston man on March 28.

The Houston Police Department says Joseph Guillen was crossing Westheimer between South Gessner and Tanglewilde when a car hit him just after 4 a.m.

The driver never stopped, and no one could get a description of the vehicle that hit him.

RELATED: Driver takes off after fatally hitting man who was trying to cross street in SW Houston, HPD says



Guillen's sister, Estella, spoke to ABC13 about her brother. She said he loved writing poetry, doing woodworking, and exploring.

"He liked to travel. He liked to be out and about," Estella Guillen said.

The last six weeks have been an absolute mystery to her family regarding her brother's death.

They're urging possible witnesses, as well as the hit-and-run driver, to come forward.

SEE HERE: Only 20% of hit-and-runs are investigated in Houston, fewer are solved, data shows

Hit-and-run cases in Houston are not uncommon, but data shows that only a small number of incidents reported are solved.

"Closure is part of the grieving process, and it's hard to have it when you don't know. There are so many unknowns," Joseph's sister said.

To be eligible for the reward, tips must be called in to Crime Stoppers directly at 713-222-TIPS. (8477).

For news updates, follow Luke Jones on Facebook, X and Instagram.