Driver takes off after fatally hitting man who was trying to cross street in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say a driver took off after hitting and killing a man who was trying to cross a street in southwest Houston on Thursday.

The Houston Police Department said the pedestrian was hit at about 1:30 a.m. on Bissonnet Street near South Kirkwood.

HPD said he wasn't in the crosswalk.

Officers said they are checking nearby cameras to see if they can get a better look at the vehicle that took off.

"We believe it was a blue or black four-door sedan," Sgt. Sudduth with HPD said.

An investigation into the deadly incident is underway.