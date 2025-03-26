Katy man involved in murder-for-hire trying to prevent friends from talking to FBI, agent says

The man who federal agents believe is behind a murder-for-hire plot will remain in custody until trial, according to a federal judge on Wednesday.

Michael Seery has been in federal custody since March 6, on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm. During an FBI raid of his home, office, and storage unit, agents said they found 57 guns and nine suppressors.

Federal prosecutors have said in court since his arrest that evidence points to Seery being instrumental in a murder-for-hire plot that left a man injured in early February.

The man was shot on the Grand Parkway near Mason Road on his way to work. Ricardo Obando and his stepson, Matthew Rosas, are charged with attempted capital murder in district court.

Federal prosecutors have said that Obando worked for Seery, and that Rosas admitted they were paid to shoot the man.

During a hearing Wednesday, a special agent on the case took the stand and said he interviewed a man last Thursday who said he spoke to Seery since the shooting. Seery's relationship with the man was not disclosed.

The man admitted to the FBI that Seery told him he paid Obando to have the victim shot. He did not tell that man who the victim was or why, but the special agent testified that the man said Seery told him Obando used to be part of a gang and acted as its hitman.

That man also told the special agent that Seery told him he was taking care of Obando's family monetarily and covering his legal fees so he would not cooperate with law enforcement against him.

Seery's attorney, Chip Lewis, has been fighting to have him released from custody.

In response to the testimony from the FBI agent, Lewis pointed out to the judge that while evidence has been put forth regarding Seery's involvement in the murder-for-hire, he still has not been charged.

"The real measuring stick of whether someone should be implicated or considered under such circumstances or evidence is the finding of a grand jury that a crime has been committed," Lewis told ABC13. "That's the easiest, that's the most straightforward way. Neither the government nor the State of Texas have chosen what to do, so we will leave them to their devices and see what happens."

It was revealed in court Wednesday that Seery has also been charged in district court with felon in possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine that was found during the raid of his office. Those charges have not been made public online.

Last week, a federal court judge granted him a bond, but that decision has since been reversed.

Federal prosecutors argued that Seery is a danger to the community. They said his wife has asked for a protective order against him because she's "terrified of what he might do" if he is released. They also said Seery contacted an ex-girlfriend and asked her to tell law enforcement that he is a good person if they asked, and provided her with the phone number to a burner phone.

The judge said he does believe there is material evidence of Seery's involvement in the murder-for-hire.

The judge said that, based on the number of guns found during the raid, he used someone else to buy the guns, knowing he was not legally allowed, his involvement in the murder-for-hire, and his attempt to obstruct justice, he did not believe there was any combination of bond conditions that could guarantee community safety.

