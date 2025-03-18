Katy man charged in FBI raid believed to have coordinated murder-for-hire, prosecutors say

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Katy man whose firearms were seized by the FBI during a recent raid is now facing accusations that he was involved in an attempted capital murder.

Michael Seery is charged with felon in possession of a firearm after agents seized 57 weapons from his home in the Ventana Lakes Subdivision, office, and storage unit, as well as a 3D printer with codes to make firearm accessories, prosecutors say.

During a detention hearing on Monday, the federal prosecutor on the case argued to the judge that Seery should remain in custody because he is suspected of having been involved in or coordinating a shooting on Feb. 4.

Ricardo Obando and his step-son Matthew Rosas are charged with capital murder in the shooting that injured a man on the Grand Parkway and Mason Road just after 6 a.m.

A search warrant filed in district court said Harris County investigators found a video showing a white Honda Ridgeline truck pulling out of a parking lot as the victim drove by and following him.

The victim was in a work truck at the time of the shooting that was equipped with a dash camera and a camera inside the car.

Investigators noted in the search warrant that it captured everything and showed the white Honda Ridgeline pulling away after the victim was shot.

The victim was able to pull over and call 911 and survived.

Further investigation found the victim had been surveilled before the shooting, the search warrant says.

During an interview with investigators, Rosas admitted that he and his step-father were paid to carry out the shooting, according to a motion filed in district court.

"The Co-Defendant confessed to officers that the Defendant was paid cash money to kill the Complainant," the court record reads. "The Co-Defendant also stated the Defendant paid him $300 to drive the Defendant to kill the Complainant that day."

A federal prosecutor said in court Monday that Obando worked for Seery's construction company and that he sold Obando the car used in the shooting and provided him with the gun. He also said Seery was present at his office when a suppressor was made on his 3D printer.

He also alleged that Seery met with Obando prior to the shooting and again on Feb. 14 before Obando surveilled the victim again.

According to the federal prosecutor, Seery and the shooting victim have a "complicated" relationship but did not elaborate.

Seery's hired defense attorney, Chip Lewis, argued that the issue was between Obando and the shooting victim.

"All I know is (Obando) worked for (Seery) and does not work for him any longer, has no part of the relationship with the underlying victim, and wants no part of it," Lewis explained outside of the courthouse.

Seery is not charged with attempted murder.

On Monday, Judge Richard Bennett decided to grant Seery a $75,000 bond and release him into the custody of his parents with GPS monitoring.

The judge said it was a difficult decision, but at this point, he is only charged with unlawfully possessing a weapon. Judge Bennett explained he would reconsider the bond if additional charges were filed.

Prosecutors did not make it explicitly clear if additional charges would be filed.

