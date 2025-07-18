Weapons, 3D printed gun, drugs found as men face charges in alleged murder-for-hire plot: indictment

Federal authorities say they've unraveled months of conspiracy and crimes to learn how three men allegedly conspired to murder a man in Harris County.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A federal indictment is painting a clearer picture of how three men allegedly conspired to murder someone earlier this year. Federal authorities said they've unraveled months of conspiracy and crimes to bring these charges before the public.

According to the federal indictment, Michael Seery, Ricardo Obando, and his stepson, Matthew Rosas, started planning in early 2025. The three men are accused of arranging to buy an unregistered vehicle on Jan. 17 to follow the victim, learn his routine, and kill him.

The day after buying the vehicle, Seery allegedly used a 3D printer to make a gun and a silencer to carry out the murder, and handed it off to Obando.

On Feb. 3, Seery allegedly withdrew $305 and gave it to Obando to pay off Rosas. This was one of many payments federal investigators said were made.

ABC13 is told that the next day, Rosas drove Obando in the unregistered vehicle. They allegedly followed the victim on his way to work, pulled up alongside him on the Grand Parkway at Mason Road, and fired into his vehicle multiple times, repeatedly striking the victim. The victim was taken to the hospital and lived.

In mid-February, Rosas and Obando are arrested and charged with attempted capital murder in district court. Documents show Obando worked for Seery's construction business.

Court records say that on March 6, the FBI executed a search warrant on Seery's Katy home, business, and a storage unit. A photo shows what court documents call a "modest arsenal" of guns recovered in the search. The FBI also reports finding a 3D printer with codes to print guns and drugs. Seery had previously served two years in federal prison for growing and selling marijuana and is prohibited from having firearms.

Then, this week, federal murder for hire charges were filed against Seery, Obando, and Rosas, all of whom are in custody.

What hasn't been answered is why the men targeted the victim or if they knew him. The only person to address this so far is a U.S. attorney in court, who called the relationship between the victim and suspect "complicated."

Eyewitness News reached out to the victim's family, who does not want to comment at this time. We also reached out to the person listed as Seery's lawyer, but did not get a call back.

