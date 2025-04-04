Ohio high school staffer allegedly asked student to kill her husband for $2,000

A staff member at an Ohio high school is accused of trying to hire a student to kill her husband for $2,000, according to a criminal complaint.

Stephanie Demetrius, 44, was charged with felony conspiracy for allegedly asking a juvenile at the Academy for Urban Scholars High School in Columbus to commit the murder, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Demetrius allegedly approached the student on March 26 and paid $250 cash "as a down payment for the job," the affidavit stated.

Police obtained a recording of a phone call between the student and Demetrius during which she "confirmed the remaining payment was not a worry," the affidavit stated.

"She noted when the kids would be out of the ex-husband's house and that ... he worked from home. When asked if neighbors would hear the gunfire, she advised that they don't care about her neighbors," the affidavit stated.

During her arraignment on Thursday, her public defender said Demetrius denied the allegations and "says this is being fabricated." Her attorney added that Demetrius looks forward to her day in court.

The prosecutor, Parker Schwartz, asked for a high bond "given the alarming allegations here." He said Demetrius is in a "recent or pending divorce or separation" and has a protection order against her.

The defense said Demetrius has four children while asking for a reasonable bond.

The judge set Demetrius' bond at $150,000 and ordered that she comply with the terms of the protection order filed against her as well as stay away from the juvenile involved in the case as part of her bond conditions.

When asked if she had any questions, Demetrius responded, "Who is the juvenile involved in this case?"

She has not yet entered a plea to the charge.

ABC News has reached out to Demetrius' public defender for comment and has not yet received a response.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 11.

Demetrius was a literacy enrichment instructor at the school, a spokesperson told ABC News. She was immediately fired, the school said in a statement on Friday.

"The safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority," the Academy for Urban Scholars High School said in the statement. "We remain committed to maintaining a secure, focused learning environment where students can thrive academically and personally."

The school said it is cooperating with authorities and is "offering counseling and resources to the student directly impacted, his family, and are also making these services available to any other students or families who may need them."