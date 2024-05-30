Houston murder suspect turns himself in at small border town police department

After nearly six months on the run, a Pasadena man accused of a murder in Houston turned himself in at a small border town almost six hours away.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who had been on the run for six months following a deadly shooting in north Houston walked into the Donna Police Department Wednesday afternoon and surrendered, the department announced.

Roberto Madrigal, 30, is in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service, awaiting extradition. According to a press release, "at approximately 3:20 p.m., a male subject entered the Donna Police Department wanting to turn himself into police."

Madrigal was wanted for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the Dec. 27, 2023, shooting of Jahmar Sampson and Rafael Smith at a business on Lee Road. Smith survived the shooting, but Sampson died a week later. HPD said the shooting was sparked by an argument.

"This is wonderful news. Let's get that correct," Sampson's mother, Rhonda Bailey, told ABC13. "This is beautiful news because now I can start healing."

Donna police did not say whether Madrigal gave a reason for his surrender, but Sampson's mother said she doesn't need one.

"I guess he felt like he was in a box. He felt the walls closing in," she said.

Bailey said Madrigal scored no points with her for turning himself in, and now she wants to see him stand trial. Sampson died two days after his 33rd birthday. He was her only child.

"I still think he (Madrigal) should get in prison without parole. He deserves it," Bailey said.

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, X and Instagram.