Roads continue to clear after winter storm that hit southeast Texas

Roads in Houston are clearing up after the 2025 winter storm brought snowy and icy conditions for days.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Slippery conditions on flyovers across the Houston area this morning caused a big headache for many drivers.

Thursday afternoon, the ice and slush left over from the winter storm had mostly melted away and dried off the roads.

Houston is expecting a light freeze in the early hours of the morning.

TxDOT told ABC13 that maintenance crews are patrolling the roads overnight. TxDOT says they feel pretty confident because the temperatures are expected to be higher on Thursday evening compared to Wednesday. Regardless, they still urge people to be vigilant on the roads.

The sun and its 50-degree heat played a powerful role today, helping to melt away the remnants of the winter storm from our roads.

The roar of the highway at noon hour is a sign that the city is getting back to business as usual.

Where once lied, snow and ice are puddles, and the moisture left behind continues to dry up across our area.

"Any ramp or bridge structure that's high, be cautious, and take it slow," Danny Perez with TxDOT said.

The ramps and bridges were a problem drivers saw firsthand Thursday morning as many going on elevated portions of the roadway got stuck after the overnight freeze, creating an ice skating rink effect on flyovers.

"We're still going to have some temperatures that will drop tonight, so we ask people to be cautious. It's going to be spotty," Perez said.

From I-59 to the Beltway and SH 288 and across roadways in our viewing area, TxDOT is closely monitoring the streets to treat them if necessary.

The good news is that most of the water left behind by the snow has dried up on our roads.

