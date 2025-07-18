Suspect in custody after firing at Pct. 1 deputies from northwest Harris County home, officials say

Harris County officials say a suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting at Precinct 1 deputies from a home along Inwood North Drive on Friday.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting at deputies several times in northwest Harris County overnight.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Harris County Precinct 1 deputies were initially called for a weapons disturbance on Inwood North Drive and learned a man had fired a weapon inside a home.

That's when Gonzalez said the suspect fired at the Pct. 1 deputies, allegedly shooting at units trying to make contact with him.

Dane Schiller with Pct. 1 told ABC13 there was ultimately a negotiation with the suspect before he surrendered and was taken into custody.

Schiller said no shots were fired by law enforcement and no one was hurt.

Constable Alan Rosen shared on social media that the suspect, whom he identified as Danny Luu, will be charged with two counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer after "shooting multiple rounds" at Pct. 1 deputies.