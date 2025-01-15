Man found dead inside Midtown apartment after neighbors reported not hearing from him, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside his apartment in the Midtown area on Tuesday.

The Houston Police Department said neighbors reported they hadn't seen the man all day, prompting management to check on his unit.

The apartment management found his body, and when officers arrived at about 2 p.m., they said the man suffered blunt-force trauma.

Investigators said his neighbors also reported that they heard a disturbance around 9 p.m. the day before.

SkyEye was above the scene, where heavy police presence could be seen.

Authorities didn't provide further details and said they are continuing to investigate.