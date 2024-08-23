Megabus riders shocked after company ceases operations in Texas: 'It's a big loss'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Destiny Canty is visiting Houston from Georgia.

She was trying to get to Austin on Friday afternoon, but she was surprised to learn she could no longer get there using Megabus.

"It kind of inconveniences a lot of people," she said while scrambling to find another transportation option.

Megabus is a low-cost bus service that began operating in Texas in June 2012.

The company, whose fares start at $1, operated in Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, San Antonio, and Austin when it came to the Lone Star State.

They ceased transportation to and from any of those cities as of last Friday.

"It's a big loss," according to Mustafa Tameez of Transportation Advocacy Group - Houston.

"We need transportation options that are affordable," he said. "Megabus was one of those affordable options that we don't have available anymore."

A spokesperson from Megabus said their services will continue in 500 other cities across North America.

Coach USA, which is the parent company of Megabus, filed for bankruptcy earlier this year.

Do Megabus riders in Texas have other options when it comes to affordable bus travel?

ABC13 spoke with some riders who said they will use FlixBus or Greyhound in the future.

Chanell Wilder came to town on a FlixBus Friday afternoon after previously using Megabus to get back and forth from Dallas.

"It's only been a few days. I miss it already," she said.

That company described the decision to leave the area as "difficult" in a statement to ABC13.

The statement also said they'd let ABC13 know if anything changes when it comes to adding routes back to Texas in the future.

