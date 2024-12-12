Silent Nights program in Montrose returns to help those navigating grief and loss during holidays

"It's a beautiful opportunity for people to come together, honor the experience of their bereavement and know that they're not alone."

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The holidays can be a wonderful time of year, but they can also be really difficult if you've lost a loved one.

Still, managing grief isn't something you have to do alone.

That where events like the Institute for Spirituality and Health's Silent Nights program comes in.

"It's a beautiful opportunity for people to come together, honor the experience of their bereavement and know that they're not alone. Often when we're going through the holidays without our loved ones the same traditions don't feel good to us," said Leah Adams Pruitt, Vice President of Engagement at the Institute for Spirituality and Health. "That person's not there cooking anymore. The holidays are not just a sparkly, happy time for everyone, so we want to come together and let the community know that there's a great deal of support available to them."

The institute has been around as a founding member of the Texas Medical Center since 1955. It falls under the Center for Aging and End of Life and supports those who have experienced the loss of a loved one.

Loss has touched all of us in a variety of ways.

As Pruitt noted, the need for togetherness and knowing you're not alone only continues to grow, with some still reeling since Hurricane Harvey, and of course, the pandemic, which prevented many from properly burying their loved ones.

Silent Nights, set for Thursday, Dec. 12 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at the Jung Center in Montrose, is designed to provide comfort in a number of ways, from professionals offering words of wisdom and people who have gone through the institute's grief groups, to storytelling, music, mediation and a singing bowls sound bath.

"It's so important for people not to feel alone and know there are others who are also grieving. It's the concept of, 'Take my hand. Everything is going to be fine,'" Pruitt explained.

Now in its 11th year, Silent Nights was started by CEO emeritus Dr. John Graham, who noticed that while people were coming for spiritual guidance, so many were also coming to the institute for grief and bereavement.

That's why the institute also offers free, confidential weekly support groups available online. People can share whatever is on their hearts.

"It's an opportunity to be present with yourself, be present with those emotions and really maybe learn some tools to help you along the way," Pruitt told ABC13.

For those who wish to help someone experiencing grief, one of the best things you can do, Pruitt says, is just show up.

"If you notice they need their yard mowed, mow their yard. If you notice they need something to eat, bring over some food," she said. "A lot of times people will wait and say, 'I'm here for you. Let me know what you need.' Well, the bereaved aren't even thinking clearly. Sometimes, they're in shock. If you get an inclination they need some help, show up and help them."

"Sometime people express they need space and honor that as well," Pruitt continued.

She also recommends expressing kindness in whatever way feels most natural.

That goes for being kind to yourself if you're grieving.

The institute offers these tips:

1. Acknowledge Your Feelings: It's okay to feel sadness, anger, or even moments of joy amidst grief. Recognize and accept these emotions as part of the healing process. There is no right or wrong way to feel during the holidays.

2. Practice Self-Care: Grief takes a toll on the mind and body. Engage in activities that nurture your well-being, such as meditation, journaling, or sound baths.

3. Set Realistic Expectations: The holidays can feel overwhelming. Give yourself permission to adjust traditions or say "no" to events that feel too difficult. Focus on what brings you comfort and peace.

4. Honor the Memory of Loved Ones: Incorporate their memory into your celebrations-light a candle, share stories, or prepare a favorite dish they enjoyed. Honoring their presence can provide a sense of connection.

5. Lean on Your Community: Reach out to family, friends, or a support group for encouragement and understanding. Programs like Silent Nights provide a safe, supportive space to connect with others navigating grief.

Follow Brittaney Wilmore on Twitter and Instagram.