Inmate wanted after escaping Harris County Joint Processing Center, sheriff's office says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A manhunt is underway for an inmate who escaped the Harris County Jail on Tuesday, according to authorities.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said deputies are searching for Travis Earl Bryant II after he escaped custody at about 1 p.m.

Investigators said the 47-year-old exited from the Harris County Joint Processing Center releasing area and are asking the public for help in finding him.

Deputies said he was last seen wearing a dark grey mechanics jumper and described him as a Black man who is 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds.

The sheriff's office told Eyewitness News that Bryant was arrested on Jan. 22 in the Houston area on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for a possession of controlled substances case out of Jefferson County.

HCSO said he was being transferred to Jefferson County when he escaped.

It is unclear what he was arrested for, but Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story.

Anyone with information on Bryant's whereabouts is urged to call the HCSO at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 (TIPS).

