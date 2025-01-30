Investigators continue to follow leads for inmate who escaped Harris Co. Joint Processing Center

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An escaped inmate from the Harris County Joint Processing Center is still nowhere to be found 24 hours after he went missing.

13 Investigates looked into the number of jail inmate escapes statewide.

Data from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards over the last 13 months shows that 24 jail inmates escaped across Texas in 2024. Two have already escaped so far in January 2025.

One escape happened in Galveston County, and another happened on Tuesday in Harris County. This does not include prisoners who escaped from a TDCJ prison.

ABC13 also noted that the state did not include three local incidents last year.

Daniel Douglas who escaped from a parking garage last month, Frankie Rosas did not fully escape because he was found still inside the jail, and Trevion Howard escaped from a patrol car but was later caught.

This may show that the state numbers do not fully represent the actual amount of custody escapes.

Harris County Sheriff's Office officials told ABC13 that inmate Travis Bryant was dressed in regular clothes because he was about to get transferred to another county jail, which is standard. They say Bryant somehow blended in with a group of people being released from jail.

It is all now under investigation.

Bryant is still on the run after investigators say he snuck out of the Harris County Joint Processing Center without anyone noticing for four hours.

Bryant was arrested last week on a misdemeanor drug charge warrant out of Jefferson County, and on Tuesday, he was awaiting transfer to their facility.

HCSO tells ABC13 that internal affairs and the inspector general's office are investigating the circumstances of what went wrong and if policies and procedures were followed.

13 Investigates has previously looked into staffing issues at the jail. On Wednesday, HCSO told ABC13 there was no indication that staffing was a factor in this escape.

Investigators continue to look for Bryant and say they're following up on leads.

