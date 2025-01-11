IH-45 northbound lanes near Rayford Road closed after 18-wheeler rollover and fuel spill: Transtar

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- All northbound lanes on IH-45 at Rayford and Sawdust Road are closed after an 18-wheeler rollover and fuel spill on Friday evening, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said.

According to authorities, drivers should expect significant delays and seek alternate routes.

Officials have not revealed what caused the crash or when it is expected to clear.

