Mom demands answers after someone took photos of her special needs son using the restroom at school

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston area mother is distraught after her special needs son was photographed by someone while going to the bathroom at his school.

The incident happened on Sept. 26 at IDEA Hardy, a charter school that's part of a statewide network.

Alessandra Canas remembers the day in late September when she went to pick up her son, and a teacher pulled her aside.

"'Somebody took a picture of your son in the bathroom,'" she recalled the teacher saying. "I said, 'What?' I didn't believe it because they're supposed to have him in private restrooms."

Someone took a photo of 15-year-old Aliver Canas-Fragoso using the urinal in a restroom in the school's cafeteria. It was then apparently shared via Airdrop with at least one student and a teacher, much to the horror of his mom.

"I just want to see that person get caught because what if it happened to another student? Or another kid like mine that's special needs," Canas said through tears. "That's very devastating because you don't want to see it on their TikTok or their Facebook or Instagram. That's very embarrassing."

Canas filed a report with the Houston Police Department right away, but HPD told ABC13 they couldn't file charges because nobody at the school had pinpointed a possible suspect. Her son, who has ADHD and is severely autistic, is aware that someone took a photo of him but does not know the severity of the situation. He also does not know who was in the bathroom at the time.

IDEA Schools' corporate communications office released the following statement:

"IDEA Public Schools is investigating an incident that impacted a RISE student at IDEA Hardy. School administrators were made aware that an inappropriate photo taken inside a school bathroom was shared with two individuals. IDEA vehemently condemns any behavior that imposes on students' respect and privacy. The campus partnered with the Houston Police Department to investigate the incident. IDEA remains committed to serving our students and families with the highest standard of safety and service."

"This was his first year there. I thought it was going to be a perfect school for him," Canas said.

Canas is especially devastated because, as a mother with a special needs child in the Aldine area, she has struggled to find a school with proper accommodations in her community. So, for now, her son has remained at IDEA Hardy.

The charter school network says it is still working with HPD but has not been able to identify the person who may have shared the photo. The school says records show the teen was not required to go to a specialized bathroom at the time of the incident, and it is continuing to investigate.

