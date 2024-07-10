Beryl snaps trees in Montgomery Co. neighborhood already stricken by May flooding

Montgomery County's River Plantation neighborhood, where flooding damaged homes in May, got caught in Beryl's extreme winds, causing trees to fall.

Montgomery County's River Plantation neighborhood, where flooding damaged homes in May, got caught in Beryl's extreme winds, causing trees to fall.

Montgomery County's River Plantation neighborhood, where flooding damaged homes in May, got caught in Beryl's extreme winds, causing trees to fall.

Montgomery County's River Plantation neighborhood, where flooding damaged homes in May, got caught in Beryl's extreme winds, causing trees to fall.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- According to Montgomery County officials, River Plantation in the south side of their county is one of the hardest-hit areas.

Neighbors said Hurricane Beryl came with a power punch knocking down massive trees across the county. In River Plantation, neighbors told ABC13 they're shocked by the extent of the destruction this storm left behind.

"The wind this time was so strong, it's just been devastating to our neighborhood," Melissa Minieri, who lives in River Plantation, said. "(Monday) was overwhelming. (Tuesday), we're like, 'OK, we can do this.'"

If River Plantation sounds familiar to you, it maybe because of the past disasters it endured not too long ago.

SEE MORE: 'It's devastating': 200 out of 1,400 River Plantation homes were flooded, officials say

Neighbors said cleanup is underway in this community.

"My plan is once I can find a place with air conditioning, I'm just going to come out and clean the yard and be able to go somewhere and cool off," Doug Begin, who lives in River Plantation, said. "It's sort of a mess, but we're very thankful it didn't hit the roof of the house, so no holes, no water."

Aaron Yankey said as the wind whipped Monday morning, a tall tree came crashing down on his garage and his mother's new home.

"It wasn't until we let the wind die down (that) we realized how devastating the tree was. That pretty much cut my mom's house in half," Yankey, who's lived in River Plantation for a year, said.

Yankey told ABC13 he's been remodeling the home next door for his mom and was two weeks away from surprising her. Unfortunately, it will be much longer until she's able to move in and live next to her grandchildren.

"We were hit hard, but at least we have good people around us," Minieri said.

Neighbors ultimately are sticking together and looking out for one another as the storm of life blows in challenges.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, X and Instagram.

SEE ALSO: Residents in Conroe's River Plantation community rebuild after flooding for 2nd time this year