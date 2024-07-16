Hurricane Beryl Recovery Fund launched after storm devastates 68,000 Harris County homes

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been exactly a week since Hurricane Beryl hit, and many are still struggling with power outages and house damage.

Late Monday afternoon, local officials announced what they're calling the Hurricane Beryl Recovery Fund, which has raised $3 million so far.

"The funds are going to go to trusted nonprofits, and they will determine who gets it," Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said.

Hidalgo said more than 68,000 homes in Harris County have been damaged. One-hundred-forty-two of those homes were destroyed.

FEMA funding has also been approved.

"There's short-term assistance which folks could qualify for," Hidalgo said. "It's $750. It can take 48 hours."

Long-term help can take longer, but now's the time to apply, even as hundreds of thousands of our neighbors still have no power.

HEB, the Sarofim Foundation, and Centerpoint's foundation have all donated $1 million to the foundation.

More info is available at the Greater Houston Disaster Alliance site.

Those who need assistance are encouraged to call the 211 Texas/United Way number to be connected with social service resources. The helpline does not provide disaster funding.

