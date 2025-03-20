'It was a miracle': Family evacuated from San Jacinto County wildfire grateful nobody hurt

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Hundreds of homes remain under evacuation orders as fire officials work on putting out the 2,000-acre fire in San Jacinto County.

Two shelters have been opened for families who are still under evacuation orders. One is located in Coldspring, and another is open at the East Montgomery Community Center in Montgomery.

On Thursday, along Pauline Road, a wave of gratitude as the Alsobrooks family told ABC13 they're in disbelief that their home and the homes of their neighbors were untouched..

"Nothing got burnt up. It was a miracle. It's all I can say - a complete miracle," homeowner Janet Alsobrooks said.

Alsobrooks rode around the wooded area that surrounds her home.

"It's just heartbreaking," she said.

It's hard to ignore the long stretches of charred trees, branches, and land as far as the eye can see.

"It's hard, and you worry about the people around you," she said.

On Wednesday afternoon, she rushed to evacuate as large flames glowed in the distance behind her home along Pauline Road. On Thursday, she and her family were back home.

"When I left, that was coming toward our home. How didn't we get affected? I don't know. I'm still in shock and in awe of how God works because we should've been burnt up, but nothing got burnt up," Alsobrooks said.

Alsobrooks says what's most remarkable is how the fire stopped right along the fence line of her neighbor's home.

"I worried about them all night long. So when I drove up, I immediately started crying, talking to them," she said.

As first responders keep a close eye on hot spots in the area, shelters like the one at East Montgomery Community Center have open beds for anyone in the evacuation zone that may need it.

Alsobrooks told ABC13 that she's grateful for all the firefighters and first responders who kept all the families and their homes safe. On Thursday evening, they are now counting their blessings.

