HPD searching for armed suspects accused of firing shots at an armored truck in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A search for multiple gunmen is underway after they opened fire at an armored truck on Tuesday afternoon in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police responded to a shooting call at around 3 p.m. at 9411 Cullen Boulevard.

Authorities say that a 911 caller reported that two men were seen firing shots at an armored truck.

When the suspects fled, they later carjacked a woman in a parking lot, police said. HPD says that the suspects were seen leaving in a white Chevy Impala.

Law enforcement says the scene was connected to a stolen vehicle that was found on Rockingham Street near Ferdinand Street.

No injuries have been reported, and the investigation is ongoing.

