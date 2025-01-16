Picture of person of interest released after man found dead inside Midtown apartment complex

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The investigation into a man's death continues after his body was found inside his apartment in the Midtown area on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Houston Police Department released a surveillance photo of a woman who is wanted for questioning as a person of interest.

RELATED: Man found dead inside Midtown apartment after neighbors reported not hearing from him, police say

Investigators said the man's body was discovered after neighbors reported they hadn't seen the man all day, prompting management to check on his unit.

When officers arrived, they said the man suffered blunt-force trauma.

The police department said his neighbors also reported that they heard a disturbance around 9 p.m. the day before.

The 66-year-old man's identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. Authorities didn't provide further details but said they are continuing to investigate.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous by calling, submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.