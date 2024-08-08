Armed suspect shot and killed after fighting with officers who were trying to arrest him, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police in north Houston allegedly shot and killed an armed suspect during a scuffle while trying to arrest him Wednesday night.

At about 9:40 p.m., two men were spotted near a gas station off the North Freeway and Werner Street while two Houston Police Department officers were patrolling the high-crime area. The officers saw the suspects were standing outside a store with a "no loitering" sign.

Investigators said the officers asked the men for their IDs and told them they couldn't be loitering at the location.

"Both males provided their identifications to the female officers," Asst. Chief Keith Seafous with HPD said. "One of the males was cleared and released."

The officers then learned one of them had a warrant out for his arrest.

While trying to handcuff him, officers discovered he had a weapon around his waistband, and that led to a fight for control of the gun.

"They started giving him verbal commands to be still and put your hands behind your back," Seafous said. "At that point, the suspect started fighting with both of the females."

During that fight, one of the officers pulled out her own gun and shot the man.

"The suspect was struck once. The females immediately started rendering aid after they got him into cuffs and were able to secure the weapon," Seafous said.

Paramedics arrived and transported the suspect to the hospital, where he later died.

Seafous said the two officers involved had cuts and bruises but were otherwise OK. The one who discharged her weapon was sworn in as an officer in 2013.

The HPD Special Investigations Unit, the Internal Affairs Division, and the Harris County District Attorney's Office are investigating the case.