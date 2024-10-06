1 dead, 1 injured after empty shooting scene unfolds at two separate hospitals in Spring Branch: HPD

SPRING BRANCH, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is piecing together a shooting scene that left two victims at separate hospitals and a suspect detained in the Spring Branch area on Saturday evening.

Officers received a call and responded to the 1700 block of Johanna Drive after reports of a group of men reportedly shooting at each other in a parking lot nearby.

Once officers arrived, they discovered a blood trail and several shell casings, but there were no victims nearby.

The area was canvassed, but officials came to a dead end before calling a local clinic to find out one man had been pronounced dead from several gunshot wounds.

A few moments later, officers were notified of a hospital check where another victim was found who claimed he was at the initial scene, police said.

HPD said the suspect was detained at the hospital but did not elaborate further on how they were found.

The victims are men between the ages of 18 and 22, officials said.

Officials said it is unclear how the shooting started.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600, speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS, or submit a tip online.