2 men found shot, 1 of them dead, inside car crashed near railroad tracks in east Houston

Investigators said it's unclear who shot the men or why. They believe there may have been a shootout with another vehicle or suspect.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are trying to figure out what led up to a shootout that left one man dead and another man hurt early Tuesday morning on Houston's eastside.

The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. in the 9100 block of Clinton Drive near the I-610 East Loop, according to Houston police.

HPD said they first received a call about a wreck in the area. When officers arrived, they found two men shot inside a car that was crashed off the road near a railroad track.

One of the men had been shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The other man had been shot once in the leg and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators said it's unclear who shot the men or why. They believe there may have been a shootout with another vehicle or suspect. The car the victims were found in had been struck multiple times.

Police said a bicycle was also found at the scene, though it's unclear if it's related.

"We don't have any witnesses to the incident, and the male that we do have right now has been unable to talk to us, so if anybody has any kind of information on what happened -- it happened on the bridge between I-610 and the 9100 block of Clinton," Lt. J.P. Horelica said.

The overpass at Clinton and I-610 and the nearby railroad track were closed as police investigated the scene.

