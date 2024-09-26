Houston US Postal Inspection Service offers $100K to find mail theft suspects

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to a $100,000 reward to catch the suspects who stole people's mail in the city's southwest area.

According to the U.S. Postal Inspector's Office, the incident happened on Aug. 29, at 5550 N. Braeswood.

Surveillance video from that incident shows two men walking up to the mailboxes and canvassing the area. They are then seen opening up the mailboxes and taking items out of them, stuffing them into a bag and backpack.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service hotline at 877-876-2455.

