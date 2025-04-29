Make-A-Wish, Valero make 14-year-old's Disney dream come true

Joshua wished to go to Disney World after undergoing a successful kidney transplant. See how Make-A-Wish is making his dream come true! 🏰✨

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Disney is celebrating its first-ever Disney Week of Wishes, to mark the 45th anniversary of Make-A-Wish.

ABC13 was there as a 14-year-old boy from Houston got a special send-off to the happiest place on Earth, thanks to Make-A-Wish and Valero. Joshua recently underwent a kidney transplant, and his wish was to bring his family to Disney World.

"I'm happy," said Cindy Cruz, Joshua's mom. "He's been through a lot since he was a baby, since he was born. Now that they're making his wish come true, I'm so happy for him."

"He's always wanted to go to Disney," said Julio Cruz, Joshua's uncle. "That's a dream come true to every little kid, you know?"

Make-A-Wish says a wish experience can be life-changing for a child with a critical illness.

"Having wishes come true is truly so powerful for the Make-A-Wish organization, because we're bringing strength and hope and joy to these families," said Ashley Osborn, Senior Director of Corporate Engagement with Make-A-Wish. "These wishes are more than a nice thing to do. They truly have healing power. It's bringing them that strength when they really need it most."

Make-A-Wish granted Joshua's wish with some help from Valero, which sponsored his dream to go to Disney World.

"Valero partners with non-profits like Make-A-Wish because of they impact that they have in the communities surrounding our refineries," said Sara Montelongo-Oyervidez, with Valero. "It's not just making a wish, but it's making sure they are secure in their communities and know that they have the community support behind them to continue fighting if they have any other battles."

ABC13 caught up with Joshua and his family as they received their Disney World send-off in the video above!

Disney is the parent company of ABC13.