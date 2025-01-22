Drivers warned to stay off icy roads until afternoon after authorities report increase in crashes

ABC13 crews were there as a driver slid back after being unable to make it up a ramp and another truck spun out multiple times on the Southwest Freeway.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are warning drivers to stay off the roads for a second day now that historic snowfall is melting, refreezing and turning into ice.

"The Houston Fire Department has responded to an increased number of car accidents over the last 12 hours. Remember, the dangerous conditions have not passed yet! Stay home and stay safe!" the agency said on X, formerly Twitter, Wednesday morning.

That message hadn't been heeded by some, though, as drivers started inching across the US 59 to Beltway 8 flyover.

ABC13 crews covering the storm captured several instances of drivers spinning out.

One incident involved a truck on the Southwest Freeway before the Fondren exit Tuesday night.

ABC13's Jessica Willey was on scene at one of the busiest interchanges in the state, I-610 to US 59. Cars were starting to have a hard time around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, with one driver unable to make it up the ramp to the freeway.

ABC13 Anchor Jeff Ehling was monitoring the roadways live during our 9 a.m. streaming newscast Wednesday when he saw a truck spin out on the I-610 West Loop at Bellaire.

TxDOT crews started work last weekend to treat roads in hopes of mitigating problems.

But Tuesday afternoon's sun and warmer temperature may have given people a false sense of security as it's the ice we can't see, black ice, that's really dangerous.

With black ice, the pavement looks wet, but it's actually a layer of ice that's formed. It can make roads, sidewalks, parking lots, bridges and overpasses, extremely slick.

So far, parts of Harris County are reporting good news.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in the unincorporated area of the county, call for service volume is low and almost no crashes were reported.