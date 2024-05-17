Xfinity, Verizon, AT&T among those working to restore internet services due to outages from storm

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The widespread power outages across southeast Texas are also causing connectivity issues and internet service interruptions.

Here's how providers are handling that.

Comcast/Xfinity

We hope you and your loved ones are staying safe following the recent severe weather that impacted our city. The Greater Houston area continues to experience widespread power outages resulting in temporary internet service interruptions.

Please note the following:

Without power, customers won't have internet service since modems require electricity.

Customers with power may still experience internet service outages due to downed telecommunication lines in the area. Our crews are working in the field to assess damage and safely make repairs.

As a result, Comcast said it has opened all operational Xfinity WiFi hotspots in the Houston area, free of charge, to all residents.

You can check the nearest hotspot to you by entering your zip code and zooming into your street level. You can also follow Comcast's alerts.

Some of the Xfinity stores have been impacted by outages.

Cypress - 15055 Fairfield Meadows Dr.

Northwest - 13752 Northwest Fwy

Katy - 517 South Mason

Voss - 2616 S. Voss Rd.

Heights - 1901 Taylor Street

West Lake Wallisville - 15375 Wallisville Rd.

Copperfield - 8546 Highway 6 N.

AT &T

AT &T said that some of its customers may also be experiencing wireless and wireline service interruptions, primarily due to the power outages.

We are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore service as our network teams have begun making their initial assessment of the impact. We understand how important it is to stay connected and continue to work until all service is restored.

Customers experiencing issues with their AT &T service can reach them online at att.com, on the myAT &T app or over the phone 24/7 at 800.288.2020.

Wireline customers can also visit att.com/outages to sign up for one-time service restoration text alerts for internet and TV.

Verizon

Due to last night's severe storms and subsequent power outages, some customers in the Greater Houston area may be experiencing service interruptions. Verizon is utilizing all available resources to fully restore service.