First weekend of January has construction closures affecting downtown drive

Weekend traffic should be light as so many travelers hit the road during what is considered the end of the holiday travel rush. However, there are closures to look out for.

Weekend traffic should be light as so many travelers hit the road during what is considered the end of the holiday travel rush. However, there are closures to look out for.

Weekend traffic should be light as so many travelers hit the road during what is considered the end of the holiday travel rush. However, there are closures to look out for.

Weekend traffic should be light as so many travelers hit the road during what is considered the end of the holiday travel rush. However, there are closures to look out for.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Weekend closures should be light as so many travelers hit the road during what is considered the end of the holiday travel rush.

However, there are closures to be aware of, especially when driving in and out of downtown Houston on Interstate 45 near the University of Houston.

In addition, there are some nighttime closures you should look out for if you're hitting the road in the late evening or early morning hours.

Here are the major closures happening this weekend, all subject to weather conditions.

Two inside lanes going northbound from Spur 5 and Calhoun Road to Cullen on IH-45 Gulf are closed continuously from 9 p.m., Friday, Jan. 3, to 5 a.m., Monday, Jan. 6.

There is also one lane closed southbound in this location and the HOV lane during this approximate time frame.

Expect total closures on SH-146 northbound from Shoreacres/Choate to Wharton Weems Blvd.

Lanes are closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m. through the morning of Sunday, Jan. 5

SH-146 northbound traffic will take the exit ramp to Shoreacres and the entrance ramp from Shoreacres after the intersection.

For news updates, follow Elissa Rivas on Facebook, X and Instagram.