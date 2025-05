TxDOT construction project to close I-69 and Highway 59 South HOV/HOT lanes on Saturday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The I-69 and Highway 59 South HOV/HOT lane will be closed on Saturday, May 3, for a TxDOT construction project.

The lane will reopen on Sunday, May 4, during regular operating hours. All other HOV and HOT lanes will remain open throughout the weekend.

Visit the METRO website for more information about METRO's HOV and HOT lanes.