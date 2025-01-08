13 Alert Traffic: All SB lanes of IH-69 Southwest Freeway at Kirby Dr. reopen after deadly crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All southbound lanes of IH-69 Southwest Freeway at Kirby Drive were closed due to a deadly crash on Wednesday morning.

According to Houston Transtar, the crash was first reported at about 2:30 a.m. and involved at least two vehicles. The freeway reopened three hours later at 5:40 a.m.

We are working to learn more information about what led up to the crash and have a crew at the scene.

