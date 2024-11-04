Pedestrian killed on I-45 NB ran into roadway after crashing into fence off feeder road, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All northbound lanes of the I-45 North Freeway at West Road reopened three and a half hours after a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

According to the Houston Police Department, a passerby reported a single-car crash into a fence off the feeder road around 4:35 a.m. Monday.

ABC13 video from the scene shows a black Chevy Impala smashed into the fence of a tire business.

The passerby stopped to check on the driver and told dispatchers he was acting erratically. That's when the driver reportedly ran into the mainlanes, where he was hit and killed.

HPD said the vehicle that hit and killed the driver didn't stop. A vehicle description was not immediately released.

Traffic slowly started moving again when all of the mainlanes reopened at 8 a.m.

