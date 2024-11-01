Houston Texans duel against New York Jets in 1st game without Diggs due to season-ending injury

RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans moved up to prime time on Thursday against the New York Jets, and the players were here for it.

"Prime time, baby," Texans defensive tackle Tim Settle Jr. told ABC13.

After getting ignored during the NFL's prime time schedule last season, the Texans get three straight prime time games, starting with the matchup against Aaron Rodgers and the Jets.

Tank Dell will lead a Texans receiver group missing Stefon Diggs and Nico Collins. After a slow start to the season, Dell said he's ready to make plays for C.J. Stroud.

"I've got so much fuel. I'm ready to go out there and play," Dell said.

A winning formula for the Texans starts with good protection for Stroud after he was sacked six times in the last two games combined.

Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. will lead the Texans defense after he was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month on Thursday. Anderson racked up five sacks in October, and he can add to that total against Rodgers.

The Texans defense has quietly been tremendous, ranking second in the NFL in yards allowed.

For more on this story, follow Greg Bailey on Facebook, X and Instagram.

