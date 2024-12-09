Houston Texans welcome back Christian Harris and Kenyon Green to practice after return from bye week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Returning after the bye week, the Houston Texans welcomed back linebacker Christian Harris and guard Kenyon Green to the practice field on Monday.

The window for both to return to the active roster is now open. Harris has been absent since the start of training camp, but Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans likes what he sees from last year's breakout star on his defense.

"Christian has done an outstanding job of working off to the side, and our strength and conditioning staff and sports performance staff has done a great job of working with Christian," Ryans said. "Just seeing him back and moving around. He looks like himself physically, and it is just a matter of missing a lot of football and just a matter of him getting back in and getting those mental reps."

Harris' potential return could offer a big boost to a Texans defense while starter and team leader Azzez Al-Shaair serves his three-game suspension.

When ABC13 asked what kind of impact Harris could make if he's able to return soon, linebacker Henry To'oTo'o said, "Christian at 100%, 70%, 50%, he's amazing."

Ryans wouldn't commit to any immediate lineup changes when Harris and Green return to the active roster.

"I am not making any decisions here today," Ryans said.

But the Texans will certainly put any reinforcements to use as they open a stretch of three games in ten days starting Sunday against a streaking Miami team, followed up by a trip to Kansas City, and a Christmas Day game against Baltimore.

